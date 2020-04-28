Throwback: How Krushna Abhishek Secretly Got His Non-Veg Fix At Neighbour Farah Khan's

Krushna Abhishek shared this photo. (Image courtesy: krushna30)

Highlights Krushna Abhishek shared a new throwback photo on Tuesday

The photo features filmmaker Farah Khan

"This is our home picture," wrote Krushna

Television star Krushna Abhishek is keeping his fans entertained during the lockdown by posting one throwback picture at a time. On Tuesday, the actor shared an unseen picture of himself and filmmaker Farah Khan from the time when he was a kid. In the photo, clicked at Krushna's Juhu home, Farah features as a much, much younger self. She can be seen sitting next to little Krushna in the house. Sharing the picture, Krushna revealed that as his father was a vegetarian, he used to secretly eat non-veg dishes at Farah Khan's house. "Today, I found a very old picture of mine and Farah ma'am. We were neighbours. Really miss my childhood at Juhu Tara road, our filmy building. My father was a vegetarian so I used to chup chap eat non-veg at Farah mam's house. This is our home picture. Love you, Farah didi," wrote the actor in the caption.

Take a look:

On Monday, Krushna shared a throwback picture from the sets of his mamu Govinda's 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan. In his post, Krushna shared how he forced his mamu to take him to the sets of the film so that he could meet Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote: "Got an old pic today. This was the muhurat shot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and as I was a big fan of Amit ji, I forced mama to take me to the shoot. I am at the extreme right in black with all my cousins."

Check it out:

Krushna Abhishek has participated in several reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He has also worked in numerous Hindi and Bhojpuri films. He is currently a part of Kapil Sharma's comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show.