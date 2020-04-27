How Chote Miyan Govinda's Nephew Krushna Abhishek Scored This Pic Of Bade Miyan Amitabh Bachchan

Krushna Abhishek shared this photo. (Image courtesy: krushna30 )

Highlights Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan co-starred in 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

They shared screen space with Raveena Tandon and Ramya Krishnan

The duo have also worked together in Mukul S. Anand's 1991 film Hum

Television star Krushna Abhishek, on Monday, made a trip down memory lane and fished out a throwback picture of his mamuGovinda and Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of their 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and we just love it. Sharing the photo, Krushna also revealed the story behind it and said that as he was a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan, he forced his mamu to take him to the sets to meet the actor. Along with Big B, Govinda and Krishna, the picture also features Krishna's cousins, including actor Vinay Anand. "Got an old pic today. This was the muhurat shot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and as I was a big fan of Amit ji, I forced mama to take me to the shoot. I am at the extreme right in black with all my cousins," wrote Krushna Abhishek in the caption.

Check out the picture here:

Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda co-starred with Raveena Tandon and Ramya Krishnan in the 1989 film, directed by David Dhawan.

The duo have also worked together in Mukul S. Anand's 1991 film Hum, which also featured Rajinikanth, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2019 crime thriller Badla, in which he shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu. His upcoming films are Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund. In Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan will co-star with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. He will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo and with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre.

Govinda was last seen in Sikander Bharti's 2019 comedy-drama Rangeela Raja.