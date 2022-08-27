Farah Khan's Night Out With Her Triplets: 'Better Break Plates Than Hearts'

A still from Farah Khan's video. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan had the best kids' night out planned for her triplets and how. The filmmaker-choreographer shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen breaking plates with her children. The video features her along with her triplets - Czar, Anya, and Diva Kunder. Her caption read, "Better break plates than hearts... ( who will clean the mess tho?)" with hashtags Kids Night Out and Greek Tradition. The video caught Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Mohit Malik's attention, who dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Check out her post:

Farah Khan often shares pictures of her triplets on her Instagram. On the occasion of the 75th Indian Independence day on August 15, the celebrity choreographer shared a throwback picture of her kids dressed in orange, white and green outfits. Her caption read, "Kehte hain humko pyaar se #INDIAWAALE #happy75thindependenceday."

See her post:

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 11, Farah Khan shared another post of her kids, celebrating the festival. Her caption read, "Brothers&sisters... mine are now at the age where I have to pay them to hug each other."

Check out her post:

A few weeks ago, Farah Khan shared a few pictures from their Sunday outing, featuring her triplets. She wrote, "Some of the best memories r made in flip flops. p.s.- it's a full-time job getting the triplets to pose for a pic."

See post:

Farah Khan married her Mai Hoon Na editor, Shirish Kunder in 2004. The couple welcomed their triplets through IVF in 2008.