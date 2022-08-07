Farah Khan Trolls Karan Johar On His 'Multi-Faced' Printed Shirt. See Post

A still from the video. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Filmmaker Farah Khan and director-producer Karan Johar never fail to give us some major friendship goals. They often share fun videos on social media leaving us with a broad smile on our faces. The duo has again dropped a video on Instagram mocking each other. And we bet their fun banter will leave you in splits. In the video, we could see Farah all decked up in a stunning red outfit. Commenting on the same, Karan says, “Oh my God! You look like a stop sign.” He then points out her statement neckpiece and asks, “What is this? A medal? Can't be for your fashion.” To this, Farah quickly responds, “No! It's for being friends with you for 25 years.”

Next, we can see Farah commenting on Karan's outfit. She exclaims, “Oh my god your shirt. So many faces. You multifaced. One for successful people, one for not-so-successful. Is that right?” To this, Karan replies, “I am not partial Farah, please, otherwise I won't be talking to you.” For the caption, Karan wrote, “The rapid fire you never knew you needed!!! #karah.” He also gave the video credit to actor Varun Dhawan.

Many celebrities from the industry commented on the post.

Actress Twinkle Khanna wrote, “You guys cracked me up early in the morning,” and added a laughing emoji.

Actress Swara Bhasker also dropped a bunch of laughing emojis with yellow hearts.

Seema Kiran Sajdeh and actress Preity Zinta commented with laughing emojis.

A couple of weeks ago, Farah Khan shared another hilarious video that featured Karan Johar and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In the video, we first hear Farah saying, “Who is this, Oh my god, it's Karan Johar, what are you wearing?” To this, Karan replies, “I am in my oversized Balenciaga, let me tell you something about this brand.”

But Farah interrupts and says that she is not interested in knowing about it further and pans the camera to Manish Malhotra. The designer says, “Karan wears the most expensive clothes and keeps talking about his looks but I look better.” Farah then replies, "You do look better because you are very handsome, and you are handsome also Karan.”

Karan Johar says, "Manish is handsome I've to admit it but look at who we are looking at. The glamorous icon Farah Khan in the house.” And with a flat expression, he also adds, “She's looking slimmer, and the earth is flat.” On hearing this, Farah starts laughing.

Farah captioned it: “The reel u didn't know u needed my obsession @karanjohar n guest appearance by @manishmalhotra05”.

On the work front, Karan Johar is awaiting the release of his production Brahmastra.

Farah Khan has directed films such as Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Happy New Year among others in the past.