'She's Looking Slimmer And The Earth Is Flat': Karan Johar Roasts Farah Khan In This ROFL Video

Farah Khan has posted a hilarious video on her Instagram handle featuring Karan Johar and ace designer Manish Malhotra. In the video, Farah and Manish teased Karan for showing off his "expensive clothes". However, what caught our attention was Karan's reaction. The video opens with Farah Khan saying, 'Who is this, Oh my god, it's Karan Johar, what are you wearing? To this, KJo replies, "I am in my oversized Balenciaga, let me tell you something about this brand." But Farah interrupts and says that she doesn't want to hear him and pans the camera to Manish Malhotra who says, "Karan wears the most expensive clothes and keep talking about his looks but I look better." Farah then adds, "You do look better because you are very handsome, and you are handsome also Karan."

To this, Karan Johar responds, "Manish is handsome I've to admit it but look at who we are looking at. The glamorous icon Farah Khan in the house." And with a flat expression, he adds, "She's looking slimmer, and the earth is flat." On hearing this, Farah couldn't control her laughter and said, "Okay, Bye".

Sharing the video, Farah Khan wrote, "The reel u didn't know u needed my obsession @karanjohar n guest appearance by @manishmalhotra05". Soon after she shared the post, Shibani Dandekar commented, "I need Karan's tracksuit!!". Farah replied, "so does the navy.. to make sails".

Well, this is not the first time, Farah Khan has teased Karan Johar for his sartorial choices. Often, the two engage in fun banter and keep their Insta family busy by dropping ROFL reels on their respective Instagram handles.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan was busy holidaying with her children Diva, Czar and Anya in Thailand. She shared a series of pictures with her kids on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Some of the best memories r made in flip flops @avanisamui #kohsamui #pigisland #reluctantposers #czar #diva #anya #sundaywellspent p.s.- its a full time job getting the triplets to pose for a pic"

In terms of work, Farah Khan has directed several Bollywood movies including Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na and Happy New Year.