Esha Deol Posts About A Daughter's 'First Love' With Adorable Pic Of Radhya And Bharat Takhtani

Bharat Takhtani with Radhya (courtesy imeshadeol)

Actress Esha Deol wrote a heart-warming post about how a father is every daughter's "first love" on Instagram and shared it with an adorable photo of her elder daughter Radhya and Bharat Takhtani. "Her first love... Every daughter's first love is her father... to all you dads out there, be the best example of the most chivalrous, dignified and strong man... not just physically but mentally too," read a part of Esha Deol's father-daughter special post. The 38-year-old actress added another message for all the dads out there: "...set such an awesome example of what your daughter will in the future match up every man she meets to! Remember you're her first and you all have huge responsibilities towards your daughters."

Read Esha Deol's post here:

Meanwhile, Esha Deol is Radhya's best friend because "every daughter's first best friend is her mother."

Esha Deol is Dharmendra and Hema Malini's elder daughter. Esha's sister Ahana Deol is a trained Odissi dancer, just like her. Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol have also performed together on stage.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are also parents to daughter Miraya, who was born in June this year. Esha and Bharat made the baby announcement with an adorable Instagram post on behalf of two-year-old Radhya: "Welcome to our tribe, baby girl Miraya. Gratitude to the divine. Thank you very much for the love and blessings."

Radhya Takhtani often features on Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's Instagram in adorable posts, like when she met Amitabh Bachchan or made her debut on the ramp.

Esha Deol married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012 after which she took a break of sorts from acting and made a comeback with short film Cakewalk this year.

