Diljit Dosanjh Reveals What Kareena Kapoor Said After Watching Kylie + Kareena Song

Kareena and Diljit from Udta Punjab promotions (courtesy KareenaK_FC)

Highlights Diljit Dosanjh's new song is titled 'Kylie + Kareena' Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena are also co-stars of 'Good News' They were first seen together in 'Udta Punjab'

Diljit Dosanjh's latest release is of great interest not only to his fans but also fans of Kareena Kapoor and Kylie Jenner. The singer-actor dropped his new video titled Kylie + Kareena on Thursday and took the Internet by storm. Soon after, Diljit Dosanjh told Pinkvilla in an interview that he actually got Kareena Kapoor's nod of approval before releasing it. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Diljit Dosanjh also added that he kept the project a complete secret from Kareena Kapoor as he wanted to "surprise" her. "I wanted to surprise to her. When the song was ready, I played it to her and showed her the video as well. She loved it," Diljit Dosanjh was quoted as saying.

Diljit Dosanjh, who has often said interviews that Kareena is "special" to him, also told Pinkvilla: "Kareena Kapoor Khan is my favourite Bollywood actress. Just like Kylie Jenner, Kareena ma'am is the only one."

Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut with 2016 release Udta Punjab, in which his onscreen pairing with Kareena Kapoor was really appreciated. He will be sharing screenspace with Kareena Kapoor again in an upcoming movie titled Good News, also starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is a self-admitted fan of Kylie Jenner and fans can often spot Diljit's love-struck comments on Kylie's Instagram posts.

However, neither Kylie nor Kareena make appearances on Diljit Dosanjh's new song Kylie + Kareena but you can sure find their mention in the lyrics.

In Bollywood, Diljit Dosanjh has also signed up for Arjun Patiala other than Good News.

