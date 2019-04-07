Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani And Diljit Dosanjh Announce Film's Release Date

Kiara, Diljit, Akshay Kumar and Kareena in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar along with his Good News co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, shared the film's release date on his Instagram profile by sharing a special video. In the video, the quartet can be seen lip syncing to the sound of a siren. The makers of film ditched conventional methods of announcing the film's release date and opted for a goofy video that the we simply loved. The video has over 22 lakh likes on Akshay's Instagram profile and it has been trending incessantly. Later, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh also shared the video on their respective Instagram profiles. "Practicing the sound of Good News arriving until then it's a wrap. Due date September 6, 2019."

Check out the video here:

Earlier this week, Kiara Advani shared a picture of herself along with Akshay, Kareena and Diljit Dosanjh from the sets of the film and captioned it: "Awesome Foursome." ICYMI, take a look at the post here:

During a recent interview with news agency IANS, Akshay shared his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh and told IANS: "Working with Bebo is always fun but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing and I think it will show brilliantly on-screen."

Good News has been directed by Raj Mehta and it will collaboratively be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. Good News is a family drama, which reportedly revolves around a married couple, played by Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

