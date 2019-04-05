Diljit Dosanjh And Lilly Singh Show How True Blue Punjabis Greet In This ROFL Video

Lilly Singh shred the video on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The post has over 13.9 million views "Diljit Dosanjh and I aren't even acting," wrote Lilly Singh Diljit's upcoming film is Good News

YouTuber Lilly Singh's recent Instagram post, also featuring actor singer Diljit Dosanjh, is a guide to how Punjabis greet each other. The post which has over 13.9 million views is winning the internet for its unabashed portrayal of "Punjabi-ness." In the video, Lilly sidesteps two foreigners with a formal "hello" but when she sees Diljit, she starts talking to him in Punjabi, wuite enthusiastically. Lilly Singh captioned the post: "When you meet someone from the motherland this is definitely how Punjabis greet each other, complete with a five-minute long hand holding session and family tree check in."

Comments ranging from ROFL emoticons to affirmative remarks have flooded the comments section. And that's not the best part. Lilly Singh wrote: "To be honest, Diljit Dosanjh and I aren't even acting... someone was just rolling when we met up."

Watch what happens when two Punjabis catch-up:

Lilly Singh, also known as Superwoman, was recently in India for the YouTube FanFest.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is currently filming Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Several pictures of the quartet from the sets of the Raj Mehta-directed film have been doing the rounds on social media. Good News, produced by Karan Johar, deals with the subject of surrogacy.

Diljit Dosanjh, best known for tracks such as Do You Know, Veer Vaar, Pagg Wala Munda, has featured in Bollywood films like Udta Punjab (also his debut film), Soorma, Phillauri and Welcome to New York.

His other pending project is Arjun Patiala opposite Kriti Sanon.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.