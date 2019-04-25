Glimpse Of Diljit Dosanjh's Kylie + Kareena Song Is Out. Seen Yet?

A still from Kylie + Kareena. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Diljit's 2018 song high End also had a Kylie Jenner reference "Kareena Kapoor is special to me," Diljit had said Diljit and Kareena co-starred in Udta Punjab and they're filming Good New

Diljit Dosanjh's admiration for Kylie Jenner and Kareena Kapoor translated into a song, a glimpse of which the singer actor shared on social media today. Diljit shared the full audio of Kylie + Kareena on YouTube while he only posted a glimpse of the song's video on his Instagram page. Diljit Dosanjh closely follows Kylie Jenner on social media and he frequently trends for posting love-struck comments on her pictures. As for Kareena, opposite whom Diljit debuted in Bollywood, the singer recently told news agency IANS: "Kareena Kapoor is special to me." Diljit and Kareena are also co-starring in work-in-progress film Good News.

Here's the glimpse of Kylie + Kareena:

Here's the full audio:

Meanwhile, this is not the first time, Diljit Dosanjh made a Kylie Jenner reference in his song. In High End from his 2018 album CON.FI.DEN.TIAL, Diljit sang: "Aajkal ve Dosanjha wala kihde naal phire. Hunn Kylie kolon puchhdi ae Kim ni," which loosely translates into: "Even Kim (Kim Kardashian) asks Kylie about this guy's whereabouts."

Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, has featured Diljit's song for the first time. Speaking about Kareena and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, Diljit Dosanjh had said: "I can't hold back my feelings. What I feel inside shows on my face. The other day, I was at an airport. I saw a picture of Saif and Kareena. They looked very cool... He has swag. Kareena, on the other hand, is special to me... and they were accompanied by the superstar - Taimur."

Apart from Good News, Diljit Dosanjh has also signed up for Arjun Patiala.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.