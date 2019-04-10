Diljit Dosanjh: Kareena Kapoor Is Special To Me, Saif Ali Khan Has Swag

Kareena Kapoor during a vacation with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Punjabi actor singer Diljit Dosanjh is bowled over by the B-Town couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. While Saif has got the swag, his wife and actress Kareena will always be special to Diljit. Earlier this month, the Do you know hitmaker used social media for his "new song alert." Going by the song's title, Kylie + Kareena, it seems like it is inspired by his virtual crush - reality TV star Kylie Jenner and his two-time co-star Kareena.

He had also posted a photograph of Kareena with Saif and their son "superstar" Taimur. When asked about his love for the couple, Diljit told IANS: "I can't hold back my feelings. What I feel inside shows on my face. The other day, I was at an airport. I saw a picture of Saif and Kareena. They looked very cool. There is just one person in Bollywood whose dressing sense I really like and that's Saif Ali Khan. He has swag."

"Kareena, on the other hand, is special to me because my first Bollywood film (Udta Punjab) was with her. So, when I saw that pic, I thought that they looked really cool. And they were accompanied by the superstar - Taimur," he added.

The upcoming film Good News will bring back Kareena and Diljit together on the big screen. Without revealing much, he said: "I just know that the film will be releasing in September."

The release of his other Hindi film, Arjun Patiala, has been pushed to July 19.

"I am not the producer. Producers thought that July 19 was a better date. What can I do? I am just an artiste. I have worked in the film and not made it," said the Jatt & Juliet actor, whose wax figure at Madame Tussauds was unveiled recently in New Delhi.

He created history by being the first turbaned Sikh to get a wax figure in Madame Tussauds Delhi. "It wasn't planned. It was God's plan," said Diljit.

When asked how his family reacted to this achievement, he said: "At home, we don't talk about my films, songs, achievements or flops. We keep personal matters at home only and professional outside. We just do routine talk like my health, if I am eating properly or not etc."

