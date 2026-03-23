<i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: AI Gives Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat A Happy Ending, Internet Says Really Needed This'

(Spoilers Ahead: This story contains spoilers related to Dhurandhar 2.)

Some film endings entertain, but a few linger - and Dhurandhar: The Revenge clearly falls into the latter category. Days after its release, audiences are still talking about the film's final moments, proving just how deeply it has connected with viewers.

In the closing stretch, Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, returns to Punjab, standing just a few steps away from the family he has longed to see.

Yet, instead of walking up to them, he chooses silence. He watches his mother and sister from a distance and then quietly walks away, leaving behind a moment that could have changed everything.

The lack of a reunion - no hug, no conversation - is exactly what has made the scene so powerful. Director Aditya Dhar's decision to hold back on a traditional ending has divided audiences, with many praising its realism while others admit it left them heartbroken.

Now, an AI-generated video by digital artist Ankit Arora is offering fans a different possibility - one where Jaskirat does not walk away. In this alternate version, he finally meets his family, giving the story the emotional closure many viewers felt was missing.

Internet Reacts

The reimagined ending has quickly gone viral, with fans sharing strong reactions online. One user wrote, "It wasn't just Jassi this ending was the closure we all needed to heal." Another commented, "The best reel I have watched in a while."

Some viewers highlighted just how intense the original ending felt. "Aditya Dhar gave us Titanic-level trauma," one comment read, while another simply said, "This scene made me cry." Others added, "Really needed this."

Adding a lighter note to the emotional responses, one user joked, "The type of content my father pays my internet bills for."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

Dhurandhar 2 is on a record-breaking spree. On its first Sunday, the film minted Rs 114.85 crore, taking the total to Rs 411.12 crore in India. Globally, the film has crossed the Rs 691.32 crore mark, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 serves as both a prequel and continuation of the original story. It dives into the backstory of an undercover operative played by Ranveer Singh.

The sequel features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.

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