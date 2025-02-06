<i>Deva</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 25 Crore-Mark

Shahid Kapoor's Deva released in theatres on January 31. While the film had a decent opening at the box office, it struggled to maintain the success streak in the next few days.



After minting Rs 6.4 crore and Rs 7.25 crore over the weekend, Deva witnessed a major drop in its earnings on the first Monday. The film grossed Rs 2.75 crore on February 5, reported Sacnilk. Its total collection now stands at Rs 26.65 crore.



Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, Girish Kulkarni and Manish Wadhwa in key roles.



In an interview with NDTV, Shahid Kapoor talked about playing the “Angry Young Man” in the last few years.



The actor said, "Well, I have been doing this for a while now. I have been doing this since Kaminey (2009). I have done Haider (2014). Then I did Udta Punjab (2016). I think I have been sporadically doing these kind of films."



He continued, "The kind of work I have done so far and has been liked the most also has a certain quotient of intensity and complexity in it. I think, people connect and resonate with my work. My only criterion is it shouldn't be too experimental because I have done that in the past. I want to reach a wider audience."



"So, in any story, where I feel there's a relatability and the character has complexity, I just jump at it. So, Deva will be a film in that category only," Shahid concluded.



Deva features Shahid Kapoor as ACP Dev Ambre, who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Roy Kapur Films and Malvika Khatri.