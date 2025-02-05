Shahid Kapoor On <i>Conclave</i> Scoring 8 Academy Award Nominations: "I Have Always Believed That..."

Conclave is a book-to-screen adaptation that scored a stupendous 8 Academy Award nominations this year.

Shahid Kapoor who is currently busy promoting his latest release Deva, shared his thoughts on the great achievement of the film.

He said, "As a book lover and an actor, I have always believed that book adaptations have the power to transport us to new worlds and evoke strong emotions. It is amazing to see book adaptations

receiving this kind of recognition — eight Academy Awards for a film is a phenomenal achievement. I am really excited to watch it myself. One is always rooting for good stories."

The 2024 political thriller film is inspired by the 2016 novel by Robert Harris, which goes by the same title.

The plot revolves around a papal conclave and the challenging process that follows to elect a new serving pope, after the death of the previous pope.

The Cardinal who takes the responsibility of arranging for the conclave to elect a new pope, discovers that the previous pope had hidden agendas and secrets, in connection with potential successors.

The story is based on real papal elections and the traditions of the Vatican.

Conclave features Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini in key roles.

The 8 Oscar nominations bagged by Conclave, include Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell & Michael A Jackman for Best Picture, Ralph Fiennes for Actor in a Leading Role, Isabella Rossellini for Actress in a Supporting Role, Volker Bertelmann for Music (Original Score), Peter Straughan for Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Lisy Christl for Costume Design, Nick Emerson for Film Editing, and Suzie Davies & Cynthia Sleiter for Production Design.

The Oscars are set to take place on March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.