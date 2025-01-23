Advertisement

Oscars 2025 Nominations Full List: Priyanka Chopra-Backed Anuja Nominated For Best Live Action Short

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre

Read Time: 4 mins
Share
Oscars 2025 Nominations Full List: Priyanka Chopra-Backed <i>Anuja</i> Nominated For Best Live Action Short
X/ Guneet Monga
New Delhi:

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced and the slate of nominees is not a surprise. Emilia Perez has taken the Oscars by storm and earned 14 nominations, making it one of the most-nominated films in history. The film now joins the ranks of cinematic giants like All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), all of which received 14 nominations.

Not only did Emilia Perez secure the expected nominations, but it also managed to land key spots in its "on the bubble" categories, including Best Cinematography, Best Sound and two additional bids for Selena Gomez in Best Supporting Actress and Original Song. 

However, the race for Oscar glory is far from decided, with several other films also landing significant nods. Edward Berger's Conclave, which has already received critical acclaim and a major showing at the BAFTA Awards, earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes, as well as Best Supporting Actress for Isabella Rossellini. 

Meanwhile, Universal's box office hit Wicked secured multiple nominations, including Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. The film also earned recognition in key technical categories like Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects. 

A24's The Brutalist, a historical epic starring Adrien Brody, earned eight nominations, including Best Actor for Brody and Best Director for Brady Corbet. The film also garnered recognition in several technical categories but missed out on nominations for Supporting Actress (with Felicity Jones) and Best Film Editing, categories where it had previously been considered a frontrunner.

Searchlight Pictures' A Complete Unknown, the biopic about Bob Dylan, picked up three acting nominations, including Best Actor for Timothee Chalamet (marking his second career nod), Best Supporting Actor for Edward Norton (his fourth nomination) and Best Supporting Actress for breakout star Monica Barbaro.

Take a full list of nominees here:

BEST PICTURE

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked

BEST DIRECTOR

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Jeremy Strong, Apprentice
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Substance
Anora (Sean Baker)
The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)
A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)
September 5

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown 
Conclave 
Emilia Pérez 
Sing Sing 
Wicked 

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Emilia Pérez
Flow
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
Vermiglio

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Daughters
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Once Upon a Time in Ukraine
A Swim Lesson

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Anuja
Dovecote
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

A Beautiful Man
In the Shadow of Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)
El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)
Sick in the Head from Kneecap (Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Próvaí, Adrian Louis Richard Mcleod, and Toddla T)
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight (Diane Warren)
Kiss the Sky from The Wild Robot (Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi)

BEST SOUND

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Joker: Folie à Deux
Wicked

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked

BEST FILM EDITING

Anora
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Better Man
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Wicked

The nominations were announced today during a live-streamed ceremony hosted by actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang.

The live presentation took place at the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater. Sennott and Yang will announce the nominees in all 24 Oscar categories.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre. Conan O'Brien will host the star-studded event.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Oscars 2025, Oscars 2025 Nominations, Oscars 2025 Nominees
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com