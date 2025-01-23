Oscars 2025 Nominations Full List: Priyanka Chopra-Backed <i>Anuja</i> Nominated For Best Live Action Short

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced and the slate of nominees is not a surprise. Emilia Perez has taken the Oscars by storm and earned 14 nominations, making it one of the most-nominated films in history. The film now joins the ranks of cinematic giants like All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), all of which received 14 nominations.

Not only did Emilia Perez secure the expected nominations, but it also managed to land key spots in its "on the bubble" categories, including Best Cinematography, Best Sound and two additional bids for Selena Gomez in Best Supporting Actress and Original Song.

However, the race for Oscar glory is far from decided, with several other films also landing significant nods. Edward Berger's Conclave, which has already received critical acclaim and a major showing at the BAFTA Awards, earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes, as well as Best Supporting Actress for Isabella Rossellini.

Meanwhile, Universal's box office hit Wicked secured multiple nominations, including Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. The film also earned recognition in key technical categories like Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

A24's The Brutalist, a historical epic starring Adrien Brody, earned eight nominations, including Best Actor for Brody and Best Director for Brady Corbet. The film also garnered recognition in several technical categories but missed out on nominations for Supporting Actress (with Felicity Jones) and Best Film Editing, categories where it had previously been considered a frontrunner.

Searchlight Pictures' A Complete Unknown, the biopic about Bob Dylan, picked up three acting nominations, including Best Actor for Timothee Chalamet (marking his second career nod), Best Supporting Actor for Edward Norton (his fourth nomination) and Best Supporting Actress for breakout star Monica Barbaro.

BEST PICTURE

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

BEST DIRECTOR

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Jeremy Strong, Apprentice

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Substance

Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Sing Sing

Wicked

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

Vermiglio

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Daughters

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Once Upon a Time in Ukraine

A Swim Lesson

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Anuja

Dovecote

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

A Beautiful Man

In the Shadow of Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)

El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)

Sick in the Head from Kneecap (Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Próvaí, Adrian Louis Richard Mcleod, and Toddla T)

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight (Diane Warren)

Kiss the Sky from The Wild Robot (Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi)

BEST SOUND

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie à Deux

Wicked

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

BEST FILM EDITING

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Better Man

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Wicked

The nominations were announced today during a live-streamed ceremony hosted by actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang.

The live presentation took place at the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater. Sennott and Yang will announce the nominees in all 24 Oscar categories.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre. Conan O'Brien will host the star-studded event.