Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt Denies Rs 30-Crore Fraud Allegations By IVF Doctor, Calls FIR "Misleading"

An FIR was filed against filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and seven others, including his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, in an alleged Rs 30 crore fraud case in Udaipur.

The complaint was filed by Dr Ajay Murdia, a well-known doctor and the founder of Indira IVF, at the Bhupalpura police station, Rajasthan.

According to the FIR, Vikram Bhatt and his team allegedly lured Dr Murdia with claims of producing a film that would generate Rs 200 crore in profits, but instead misappropriated over Rs 30 crore.

The FIR states that the project was pitched as a biopic intended to honor Dr Murdia's late wife. Along with Vikram Bhatt, names such as Mehboob and Dinesh Kataria have also been included in the complaint.

Vikram Bhatt Denies Allegations

Speaking exclusively to NDTV after learning about the FIR, Vikram Bhatt firmly denied the allegations and claimed that the police had been misled. He said he came to know about the complaint only on Monday.

He said, "Yes, I found out today that Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, has filed an FIR not just against me but against eight of us. I have read the FIR, and in my view, it is misleading. The police have been completely misguided because the things written in the FIR are absolutely wrong."

Vikram Bhatt further suggested that forged documents may have been used to convince authorities. He said, "It's obvious that he must have created some fabricated, forged documents. I don't know what exactly, but there must be something he used to convince the police."

The filmmaker then alleged that Dr Murdia had abruptly stopped a film, Virat, in the middle of production and had not cleared payments owed to technicians.

"He stopped the film Virat midway. And the payment that needs to be made to workers, about Rs 250 crore, has still not been paid. My technicians have called him. I think this is some tactic of his to avoid making payments," Vikram Bhatt claimed.

He said he is ready to cooperate fully with the investigation and present proof to the authorities.

"What I am saying, I have complete evidence for it. So my request to the police is: if you need proof, come to me, I will show everything. After that, you will know who is right and who is wrong."

About Tumko Meri Kasam

Tumko Meri Kasam is a Hindi-language drama film written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, based on the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF. Featuring Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol.

