Vikram Bhatt On Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's Relationship: "If I Can Get Married At 50, Why Can't He Find A Partner At 60?"

Aamir Khan arranged for a meet-and-greet session with the media for his 60th birthday on March 13, 2025. It was during this occasion that he also introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media, and needless to say, the internet can't stop talking about it.

During the interaction, Aamir Khan revealed how he has known Gauri for 25 years, but it was just 2 years ago that they reconnected and fell in love.

Vikram Bhatt was asked about his opinion on the development, and he told ETimes, "Well if I can get married at 50, why can't Aamir Khan find a partner at 60? Age is just a number. There's no age for finding happiness. As life goes by, it stops being about the excitement of a relationship and sexuality."

The filmmaker added, "It starts becoming more and more about companionship, and not being lonely. Having someone to hold your hand, someone to understand you, someone to say that it's going to be alright. I'm very happy for Aamir if he has found that in a person. I wish him the best because he's a great guy and deserves happiness."

During the meet-and-greet session, Aamir also revealed what attracted him to Gauri, "I was looking for someone who I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was."

Khan further added, "We are fully committed. But at 60, shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi (marriage at 60 may not suit me)."

Aamir concluded by saying that he had introduced Gauri to his family—Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, Azad Rao Khan, Kiran Rao, and Reena Dutta, who welcomed her warmly. He had also made her meet his friends and superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and they all greeted her with a lot of love.