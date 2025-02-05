<i>Deva</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor's Film Struggles

Deva, led by Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has witnessed a steady dip in the box office figures. On Day 5 (February 4), the Rosshan Andrrews-directed film collected Rs 2.35 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total box office collection stands at Rs 24.25 crore.

On its first Tuesday, Deva had an overall 8.12% Hindi occupancy rate, the report added. Backed by Zee Studios, Roy Kapur Films and Malvika Khatri, the action-drama also features Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, Girish Kulkarni and Manish Wadhwa in key roles.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Deva's box office figures on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “#Deva sees minimal growth [14.36%] on Day 2, with the crucial jump - essential after a weak start - clearly missing... Ideally, the 2-day total should've been the opening-day score... The film must recover lost ground on Sunday."

Taran Adarsh added, “#Deva [Week 1] Fri 5.78 cr, Sat 6.61 cr. Total: ₹ 12.39 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

During Deva's promotions, Shahid Kapoor talked about working with Pooja Hegde. The actor acknowledged her journey in the industry and highlighted her impressive dancing skills.

Shahid Kapoor said, "She has worked hard to be where she is. And I put that very high. Everybody is not able to make it on their own. So I appreciate that about her. Also, the way she dances, she has her way of doing it. It is very charming the way she dances, and I enjoy that."

Deva features Shahid Kapoor as ACP Dev Ambre, who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case. The film is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam movie Mumbai Police.