<i>Deva</i>: Pooja Hegde On The Most Attractive Thing About Shahid Kapoor's Titular Character In The Film

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde shared screen space for the first time in Rosshan Andrrews' Deva, which was released in theatres, on January 31, 2025.

The duo's crackling chemistry has been loved by the masses, from the fun-loving dance sequences to intense scenes from the film.

In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a cop named Deva, while Pooja Hegde essays the role of a feisty journalist, named Diya.

Pooja Hegde recently spoke about the distinct characteristics of Shahid Kapoor's onscreen avatar Deva, that brought him and her together.

She told Zoom, "She is like a proper takkar to Deva's character and that is very interesting. She is not afraid of Deva and that attracts Deva and her together."

Shahid Kapoor has also mentioned several times during the promotions, that Pooja's character Diya is very strong, and adds an impactful presence in the whole dynamic that exists in the film.

Pooja Hegde had mentioned earlier, that during a 40-minute ride with Shahid, they spoke about a range of topics from careers to personal insights. She also mentioned that it turned into a therapy session.

Deva also has Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Girish Kulkarni, Kubbra Sait, and Aditi Sandhya Sharma in key roles.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Roy Kapur Films, and Malvika Khatri.

