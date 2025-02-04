<i>Deva</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor's Film Mints Less Than Rs 3 Crore On Its First Monday

The box office collections of Shahid Kapoor's Deva saw a dip on its first Monday. The film crossed the Rs 19 crore mark in its opening weekend but failed to maintain the pace.

Deva minted Rs 2.5 crore on Monday, as per a report by Sacnilk. The film recorded an 8.55% overall Hindi occupancy. With this, the action thriller has now accumulated a total of ₹21.65 crore.

In an interview with NDTV, Shahid Kapoor opened up about playing “Angry Young Man” in the last few years.

"Well, I have been doing this for a while now. I have been doing this since Kaminey (2009). I have done Haider (2014). Then I did Udta Punjab (2016). I think, I have been sporadically doing these kind of films,” he said.

The actor continued, "The kind of work I have done so far and has been liked the most also has a certain quotient of intensity and complexity in it. I think, people connect and resonate with my work. My only criterion is it shouldn't be too experimental because I have done that in the past. I want to reach a wider audience."

"So, in any story, where I feel there's a relatability and the character has complexity, I just jump at it. So, Deva will be a film in that category only," he concluded.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva features Shahid Kapoor as ACP Dev Ambre, who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case. Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, Girish Kulkarni and Manish Wadhwa are also part of the film.

Deva is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police.