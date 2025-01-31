Shahid Kapoor Exclusive: "Overdoing OTT Can Affect Your Stardom"

Shahid Kapoor is one of the few Bollywood actors who had a successful OTT debut. Kapoor stepped into the world of OTT with Raj and DK's Amazon Prime Original Farzi in 2023, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the actor, whose film Deva hits the theatres today, speaks about how OTT can impact stardom.

We ask Shahid Kapoor if stardom takes a backseat when superstars like him venture into streaming platforms. Shahid toys with the question, and then asks us if we didn't want him to play the character in Farzi.

"I have done only one show. If I have done a lot of shows, I agree to what you are saying," comes Shahid's reply.

"Actually, OTT gives you a different opportunity. I am only interested in giving the audience a great experience. As a creative person, my priority is to give you a great experience," Shahid adds.

"I am trying to find a balance. I think, Farzi has added a lot for me as an actor. It has added a new audience. And so does a movie of mine. So, both have their own place. I think, you should do it in a balanced way and not overdo it. That's the only thing," Shahid Kapoor tells NDTV.

Farzi released on the streaming giant Amazon Prime in 2023. In the con drama, Shahid Kapoor plays an artist who gets into the counterfeit currency business and mints money, literally. The series was applauded by the audience and critics alike.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Bhuvan Arora play key roles in the series. After Farzi, Shahid starred in the films Bloody Daddy (2023) and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). Deva is his first release this year.

Shahid Kapoor will bring back his Angry Young Man image on screen with Deva. The film marks director Rosshan Andrrews's Hindi debut. He majorly works in Malayalam cinema.