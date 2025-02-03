<i>Deva</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor's Film Sees Marginal Growth

Shahid Kapoor's Deva saw a slight boost at the box office on its first Sunday. On day 3, the Rosshan Andrrews directorial minted ₹7.15 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. The action thriller recorded an overall 15.34% Hindi occupancy on February 2. So far, Deva has grossed a total of ₹19.05 crore.

Deva is a remake of Rosshan Andrrews' 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police. However, the original movie featured a different climax.

Deva features Shahid Kapoor as ACP Dev Ambre and Pooja Hegde as Diya Sathaye. Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, Girish Kulkarni and Manish Wadhwa also play key roles in the film.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share day 2 box office figures of Deva.

He wrote, “#Deva sees minimal growth [14.36%] on Day 2, with the crucial jump - essential after a weak start - clearly missing... Ideally, the 2-day total should've been the opening day score... The film must recover lost ground on Sunday."

Taran Adarsh added, “#Deva [Week 1] Fri 5.78 cr, Sat 6.61 cr. Total: ₹ 12.39 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

During Deva's promotions, Shahid Kapoor praised his co-star Pooja Hegde. He acknowledged her journey in the industry and highlighted her impressive dancing skills.

Shahid Kapoor said, "She has worked hard to be where she is. And I put that very high. Everybody is not able to make it on their own. So I appreciate that about her. Also, the way she dances, she has her way of doing it. It is very charming the way she dances, and I enjoy that."

Deva has been jointly produced by Zee Studios, Roy Kapur Films and Malvika Khatri.