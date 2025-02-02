<i>Deva</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor And Pooja Hegde's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva released on Friday (January 31). Its daily earnings have been notably lower compared to Shahid's previous film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

On Saturday, Deva earned just slightly more than Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force, which is already in its second week, with a collection of Rs 5 crore. However, there was a slight improvement in its day-two earnings compared to its opening day.

On Saturday, the action thriller earned an India nett collection of Rs 6.42 crore, marking a 16.73% increase from its first day's Rs 5.5 crore. This brought the film's total domestic earnings to Rs 11.92 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Although Deva's first two-day collection is better than Shahid's Jersey (Rs 3.1 crore and Rs 4.1 crore), it significantly lags behind his other recent films, including the superhit Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Rs 6.7 crore and Rs 9.65 crore) and Kabir Singh (Rs 20.21 crore and Rs 22.71 crore). It also falls short of Batti Gul Meter Chalu (Rs 6.76 crore and Rs 7.96 crore), which eventually failed at the box office.

On Saturday, Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, saw a modest overall occupancy rate of just 13.07% in the Hindi market. The film's morning shows had a low occupancy rate of 5.84%, but the figures improved as the day progressed. By the afternoon, occupancy increased to 11.28%, further rising to 14.20% in the evening and peaking at 20.96% during the night screenings.

With music by Vishal Mishra, original background score by Jakes Bejoy, and cinematography by Amit Roy, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles.