Pooja Hegde On Having No Second Thoughts About Auditioning For Roles

Pooja Hedge enjoys a massive fandom in the South film industry. She made her big Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro, in 2016, with Hrithik Roshan. Since then, her other buzz-worthy Bollywood films include Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Housefull 4.

Recently, the actress opened up about how filmmakers tend to have a certain fixed perception about actors. She also added that female actors, most often tend to get typecast easily.

Pooja told Bombay Times, "Filmmakers have a certain perception about actors, especially female actors as we tend to get typecast easily. That's why I feel it's important to audition and showcase your traits that haven't been explored yet. It's better to be in the running for a role than to be overlooked. Some of the biggest stars audition in the West, why not here?"

The actress emphasized on the fact that auditions are essential and should be adhered to.

Pooja has made a mark across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, and gradually evolved to be a Pan-Indian star.

On the work front, currently, she has her Tamil film Retro, wherein she will be seen sharing screen space with Suriya. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is slated to release on May 1, 2025.

Pooja will also be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan. The film will be directed by David Dhawan. The release date is yet to be announced.

Pooja was last seen in Deva, alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film had a lukewarm response at the box office.