<i>Deva</i>: When And Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor's Action Thriller

If you have missed out on the big screen experience for Shahid Kapoor's Deva, then here's your second chance. The film is finally streaming on Netflix from today. The film was directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and also had Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Sharing the update, the streaming giant on Thursday took to Instagram and wrote, "Bhasad macha Trigger chala Deva aa raha hai. #DevaOnNetflix @shahidkapoor @hegdepooja @pavailgulati @rosshanandrrews #SiddharthRoyKapur #UmeshKrBansal #BobbySanjay @hussain.dalal @abbasdalal @arshadasyed @sumitaroraa @malvika25 @roykapurfilms @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany."

In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation, while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva is an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It was released in theatres, on January 31, 2025.

In the coming months, Shahid will be seen headlining Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial. He has previously collaborated with the acclaimed director on Kaminey with Priyanka Chopra, Haider with Shraddha Kapoor and Tabu, and Rangoon with Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.

Their new collaboration is a love story, reportedly set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld in the 1990s.

Last year, Shahid Kapoor had delivered the hit film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon. The film brought back Shahid Kapoor in his ultimate dancer avatar that the crowd had been yearning for.

