Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt: "I'm The One Being Bullied"

Aishwarya Sharma, known for her role in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, recently addressed rumours about her divorce from husband and actor Neil Bhatt.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a long note sharing her side of the story. She opened up about how people have been making assumptions about her life and called out trolls for making up false stories to label her as a bully.

Aishwarya wrote, "People are making their own assumptions about my life, what I've done, and who I am.. without knowing a single fact. Some are even saying 'karma is a bitch'. Before believing any of that, ask the people who actually worked with me. Ask my co-actors. Ask my producers. Ask anyone from my set if I ever bullied, disrespected, or harmed anyone. Not even once. The only thing I did was maintain my professionalism on set."

The actress further added how she has been trolled ever since her engagement to Neil Bhatt. "Ever since I got engaged, I'm the one who has been getting trolled nonstop. And I took it with a smile on my face but nobody talks about that. Nobody says that I am the one being bullied. Why is that invisible to everyone? On top of that, random people keep sending me messages and YouTube links where my name is attached to false stories..that I bullied someone, that I slapped someone, that I misbehaved."

Aishwarya claimed that whatever reports have been circulating on the internet about her are false. She explained that she remained silent because every time she spoke, her words were twisted and used to further others' agendas.

"So let me say this clearly: I have NEVER bullied anyone in my life. People spreading lies for profit should really think about their own karma. You talk about mental health... but think before saying anything wrong about someone you don't even know personally. Some people choose to stay quiet, and I'm one of them. But silence doesn't mean you can say whatever you want. I will take my own stand and protect my own dignity," Aishwarya penned.

Earlier this month, a report by News18 Showsha claimed that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are headed for divorce after four years of marriage.

A source told the publication, "Neil and Aishwarya have been living separately for a long time now. They have now officially filed for divorce, and formalities are likely to begin soon. We are not sure how the problems between the two started, but it is confirmed that they are now going their separate ways."

Neil's absence from Aishwarya's Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi celebration posts further fueled the divorce speculation.