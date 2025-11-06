TV Couple Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma Headed For Divorce After Four Years Of Marriage: Report

Divorce rumours surrounding television actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been rife for some time now. While the couple has not officially confirmed anything, according to a report by News18 Showsha, they are indeed headed for divorce after four years of marriage.

A close source told News18 Showsha, "Neil and Aishwarya have been living separately for a long time now. They have now officially filed for divorce, and formalities are likely to begin soon. We are not sure how the problems between the two started, but it is confirmed that they are now going their separate ways."

Aishwarya Sharma Reacts To Divorce Rumours

Back in June, Aishwarya Sharma responded to the constant buzz about her separation from Neil Bhatt. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "My life is not your content."

Instagram/Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya added, "I have been silent for a long time. Not because I am weak, but because I have been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I have never said, build narratives I have never endorsed, and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful."

Furthermore, she stated, "Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements, or recordings. If you have any real proof-any message, audio, or video of me saying these things-show it. If not, stop spreading news in my name."

While Aishwarya has remained active on social media, Neil has not. His last Instagram post dates back to September. He was noticeably absent from Aishwarya Sharma's Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year.

In A Nutshell

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are reportedly headed for divorce after four years of marriage. The couple has not confirmed anything yet.