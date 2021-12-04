Trending Pics Of Rekha At Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt's Wedding Reception

Rekha at the reception. (courtesy: queen_aishwarya_sharma)

Highlights Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya got married a few days ago

They shared pictures from their wedding

They co-starred in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who feature together in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, recently got married. A few days later, they hosted a reception, which was attended by veteran actress Rekha. Neil Bhatt shared pictures from the reception, which are trending big time on social media. Sharing the pictures, he wrote: "It couldn't have been more special ! Our memorable night became even more special and this happened because of my mom Sunita Bhatt she was the one who coaxed me to invite Rekha ji. I never thought she would grace our occasion. But the evergreen and down to earth Rekha ji came and not only gave her blessings but also spent time with us. I'm eternally thankful to her. It was a surprise for my wife Aishwarya Sharma and she truly was surprised."

See the pictures from the reception here:

Here are some pictures from their wedding:

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reportedly met for the first time on the sets of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, where they fell in love with each other. In the serial, which airs on Star Plus, Neil plays the role of Virat while Aishwarya portrays Pakhi's character. The couple often post pictures with their co-stars from the sets of their show on social media. They made their relationship official on Instagram by sharing pictures from their roka ceremony in January this year.

Neil Bhatt has starred in many television shows like Arslaan, Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Woh Rab Ki Marzi, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Zindagi Ki Har Rang... Gulaal, Gumrah End Of Innocence, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, to name a few.

Aishwarya has also featured in the TV show Meri Durga.