Trending: Pics From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Stars Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma's Roka Ceremony

Neil Bhatt shared this picture. (Image courtesy: bhatt_neil)

Actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who feature together on TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, made their relationship official on Instagram by sharing pictures from their roka ceremony. The couple announced the good news on their respective Instagram handles on Wednesday and pictures from the celebrations have gone crazy viral on social media. In the photos, Neil and Aishwarya can be seen twinning in pastel green traditional outfits. While Aishwarya looked beautiful in a sharara, Neil complimented her in a kurta pyjama. Sharing the pictures, Neil wrote: "From the madness, to the fun, and all the love that bloomed, for lifetime we became one. #roka."

Check out trending pictures from Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's roka ceremony here:

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reportedly met for the first time on the sets of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, where they fell in love with each other. In the serial, which airs on Star Plus, Neil plays the role of Virat while Aishwarya portrays Pakhi's character.

The couple often post pictures with their co-stars from the sets of their show on social media. We have picked a few for you. Take a look:

Neil Bhatt has worked in many television shows like Arslaan, Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Woh Rab Ki Marzi, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Zindagi Ki Har Rang... Gulaal, Gumrah End Of Innocence, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi.

Aishwarya has also featured in the soap opera Meri Durga.