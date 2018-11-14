Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Are Married. Twitter Just Can't Keep Calm

Highlights
- Twitter is celebrating the "wedding of the year"
- Wikipedia too has updated the bios
- "Love personified. Congratulations to the couple," read a tweet
"Aaaand it happened," read a tweet for newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The star couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Lake Como. No pictures from the wedding are available yet, as Deepika and Ranveer have adopted a no-phone policy at their wedding venue. However Twitter, just like several fans, is celebrating the "wedding of the year." Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple and celebs like Karan Johar and Nimrat Kaur have also extended their best wishes. "Congrats, Deepika and Ranveer. Wish you both a happy married life," tweeted a fan. Wikipedia too has updated the bios of Deepika and Ranveer with their respective spouse's names.
"Love personified. Congratulations to the couple, may their love multiply with every passing day," read a tweet while another fan wrote, "Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are husband and wife, finally."
Twitter just can't keep calm. '#DeepVeerKiShaadi,' '#DeepikaWedsRanveer' and '#TheirDayIsTheirs' are some of the top trends on Twitter currently.
Take a look at the tweets here.
& it happened !!— Yasmin Fakhri #Ladkewale #Ladkiwale (@JasmenFakhri) November 14, 2018
Congrats @RanveerOfficial . @deepikapadukone
Wish you both a happy married life .filled with lots & lots of babies #DeepVeerKiShaadi#Deepveer#RanveerDeepikaWedding#RanveerWedsDeepika#DeepikaWedsRanveerpic.twitter.com/FLly159pSE
Love personified....— Flying Super Ship (@krpkab_love_) November 14, 2018
Congratulations to the couple. May their love multiply with every passing day. @deepikapadukone@RanveerOfficial#DeepVeerKiShaadi#DeepVeer#DeepikaWedsRanveer
Congratulations finalllyyyyy#DeepikaWedsRanveer— #LadkiWale Deepveer wedding (@TheShyPunjaban_) November 14, 2018
Congratulations my love @deepikapadukone— Vaishnavi (@vaishnaviparab9) November 14, 2018
Wish you a happy married life. God bless you both
I'm so happy today yehhhhh#DeepveerKiShaadi#DeepikaWedsRanveerpic.twitter.com/r01tl92MRC
Congratulations to @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial !!! Wish you a very happy married life !! #DeepVeerKiShaadi#DeepikaWedsRanveerpic.twitter.com/k3fv6NiNmp— Ankita (@imankitarathore) November 14, 2018
Here's what Karan Johar and Nimrat Kaur tweeted.
Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018
Huge congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Here's to the blissful ever after of every step you walk together...— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 14, 2018
Deepika Padukone, 32, and Ranveer Singh, 33, dated for six years before taking their wedding vows. They arrived in Italy over the weekend with their respective families. The pre-wedding festivities included a mehendi ceremony, followed by sangeet.
On Wednesday, they married as per South Indian traditions and on Thursday, a wedding as per North Indian rituals, is supposed to be held.
Meanwhile, new visuals from Italy, reportedly from their wedding venue, are doing the rounds on the Internet. Take a look.
Congratulations, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh!