Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Are Married. Twitter Just Can't Keep Calm

"Aaaand it happened," read a tweet for newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The star couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Lake Como. No pictures from the wedding are available yet, as Deepika and Ranveer have adopted a no-phone policy at their wedding venue. However Twitter, just like several fans, is celebrating the "wedding of the year." Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple and celebs like Karan Johar and Nimrat Kaur have also extended their best wishes. "Congrats, Deepika and Ranveer. Wish you both a happy married life," tweeted a fan. Wikipedia too has updated the bios of Deepika and Ranveer with their respective spouse's names.

"Love personified. Congratulations to the couple, may their love multiply with every passing day," read a tweet while another fan wrote, "Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are husband and wife, finally."

Twitter just can't keep calm. '#DeepVeerKiShaadi,' '#DeepikaWedsRanveer' and '#TheirDayIsTheirs' are some of the top trends on Twitter currently.

Congratulations my love @deepikapadukone

Wish you a happy married life. God bless you both

I'm so happy today yehhhhh#DeepveerKiShaadi#DeepikaWedsRanveerpic.twitter.com/r01tl92MRC — Vaishnavi (@vaishnaviparab9) November 14, 2018

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

Huge congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Here's to the blissful ever after of every step you walk together... — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 14, 2018

Deepika Padukone, 32, and Ranveer Singh, 33, dated for six years before taking their wedding vows. They arrived in Italy over the weekend with their respective families. The pre-wedding festivities included a mehendi ceremony, followed by sangeet.

On Wednesday, they married as per South Indian traditions and on Thursday, a wedding as per North Indian rituals, is supposed to be held.

Congratulations, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh!