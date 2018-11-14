Are These Pics From Inside Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Wedding Venue? So Pretty

Many congratulations to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh! (courtesy deepveer.news)

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer's wedding venue is Villa del Balbianello The couple's South Indian wedding took place today Another wedding is reportedly scheduled for tomorrow

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are married! Many, many congratulations to the gorgeous couple while we wait for the first pictures from their wedding to be shared. But as we all know, social media is working harder than any of us to steal a glimpse or two of what's going on at Villa del Balbianello, the venue for Deepika and Ranveer's Italy wedding. Subsequently, few pictures of flamboyant table arrangements from what appears to be villa on the coast of Lake Como have been curated by the couple's fan clubs, claiming they are from inside Deepika and Ranveer's wedding venue.

In the pictures, the colour theme predominantly appears to be that of pastel - the decorations and flower arrangements are in shades of pink, yellow, gold and white. Beautiful flower chandeliers hang from the ceiling while white flower garlands line the wall in one of the pictures. Earlier, it was reported that florists were specially flown in from Florence to do the decor at Villa del Balbianello. Deepika and Ranveer also left for Italy over the weekend colour coordinated in white. On Tuesday, a picture shared by singer Harshdeep Kaur, who is performing at the wedding ceremonies, (which has now been deleted), also hinted that the colour theme was pastel - she wore a white and pale pista green lehenga.

The couple are maintaining a strict no-photos police and have asked their guests to refrain from sharing pictures on social media. While no pictures were shared, Karan Johar was the first celebrity to congratulate the couple on social media:

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

Deepika and Ranveer's South Indian wedding concluded today while another wedding ceremony, in accordance with North Indian rituals is reportedly scheduled for tomorrow. A sangeet ceremony and a mehendi reportedly took place in Villa del Balbianello last night. Deepika and Ranveer have planned for two reception parties after the wedding festivities in Italy - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and a grand Bollywood party in Mumbai on November 28.