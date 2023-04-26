Citadel Spies Priyanka Chopra And Richard Madden Now Take Over Los Angeles. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at the LA screening of Citadel. (Image courtesy: AFP)

After Mumbai, London and Rome, its time for the Los Angeles premiere of Russo Brothers' series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. The starts attended the Los Angeles red carpet and fan screening for Prime Video's Citadel on Tuesday night. Priyanka Chopra was every bit stunning in a bright pink ensemble. Her co-star Richard Madden went for an all-black look. Stanley Tucci went for a classic look. Citadel showrunners Anthony Russo, Joe Russo were dressed in rather casual outfits.

See the pictures from the Los Angeles screening of Citadel here:

When in Rome: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci posed like this.

"Not just a stop on our world tour but an important piece in the Citadel story... Italy holds so many of our secrets. Thank you Rome for all the love... see you soon," wrote Priyanka Chopra after wrapping up promotions in Rome.

"Operation London Initiated" and executed brilliantly. Over and out. Take a look.

As if the desi girl would have missed Mumbai. The Citadelpromotions began in India. "Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas take over Mumbai on the first stop of their global tour for Citadel," wrote the makers.

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been directed by the Russo Brothers. The series also stars Stanley Tucci. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the Indian rendition of the series stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. It is being directed by Raj and DK. They joined the Mumbai and London premiere of the series earlier this month.