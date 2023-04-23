Nick Jonas Goes 'Damn' After Priyanka Chopra Walks The Carpet At Citadel Premiere In Rome. Watch

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Once again, Nick Jonas is bowled over by Priyanka Chopra's look for Citadel premiere in Rome, Italy. The singer shared a video on his Instagram handle that shows Priyanka in a green bodycon ensemble with a plunging neckline. She topped the dress with a green shawl. In the next frame, we can see Nick looking at her in awe. In the background, we can hear, "Damn god damn". Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Watching Nick obssessed over PC are my new fav thing."

Another wrote, "Having the most beautiful wife! You look obsessed but she's your wife so I guess it's fine!" "Yayy!! That's her damnn moment," wrote another. "I love how you support her and continue to "date" her. Beautiful relationship," a user wrote.

Take a look:

It's not the first time Nick Jonas was in awe of his wife Priyanka Chopra. Earlier, the singer shared a video from Citadel premiere in London. The actress looked just stunning in a red off-shoulder gown and added red lipstick to accentuate her look.

Take a look below:

Coming back to Priyanka and Nick's Rome trip, the singer shared a video on his Instagram handle in which they can be seen enjoying ice creams and exploring the city. In the caption, he simply wrote, "Rome".

Check out the video here:

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra and has been produced by the Russo Brothers. The spy thriller also stars Stanley Tucci in a pivotal role. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.