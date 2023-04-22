A Round Up Of How Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Lit Up Citadel Premiere In Rome

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Citadel screening. (courtesy: citadelonprime)

After Mumbai and London, team Citadel attended the series' premiere in Rome. The premiere of the Russo Brothers' series was held in Rome, Italy last night and glimpses from the event were shared by the official social media handle of Citadel. Priyanka Chopra was every bit stunning in an olive green ensemble. She was accompanied by her singer husband Nick Jonas at the event. The actress also posed with her Citadel co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

See the pictures from the Citadel premiere in Rome here:

Meanwhile, the official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video posted this clip of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas checking into the venue. The caption on the post read: "Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrive in Rome for the Citadel Global tour."

Here are some photos from the London premiere of the series.

When Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra promoted Citadel in Mumbai.

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been directed by the Russo Brothers. The series also stars Stanley Tucci. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the Indian rendition of the series stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. It is being directed by Raj and DK.