Priyanka Chopra Is Awestruck By Husband Nick Jonas' New Pics

Nick Jonas shared this picture. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in the Indian film industry, and they always manage to give some serious couple goals. Speaking of which, Nick has shared some oh-so-dashing pictures of himself on Instagram and guess who slipped in the comment section? Of course, his wife Priyanka. In the images, Nick poses for the camera in style in a black tux. In one of the images, he can be seen holding a drink in his hand, looking just dapper. Soon after he shared the post, the actress was quick to drop hot face and love-struck emoticons in the comment section.

Nick Jonas captioned the post as "Shaken not stirred." Check out the post below:

Earlier, Nick Jonas shared some oh-so-stunning pictures on his Instagram handle in which he and Priyanka look so much in love. Cheering for his wife, the singer wrote, "Congrats to my love Priyanka Chopra and the entire cast of Citadel on the world premiere. Streaming April 28th on Amazon Prime."

Check out the post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the premiere of Citadel in London on Tuesday and since then have been updating their fans with new pictures and videos. The actress has also shared photos from the event and captioned it as "World Premiere Night," followed by a heart emoticon.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her spy-thriller Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. The web series will release on Amazon Prime Videos on April 28 with two episodes.