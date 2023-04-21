When In Rome: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Holiday Album Sealed With A Kiss

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: nickjonas)

When in Rome, do as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas do. The star couple checked into Rome, Italy and they shared moments from their time there on social media. On Friday, Nick Jonas posted a video on his Instagram profile, in which he and his superstar wife Priyanka Chopra can be seen strolling on the streets of Rome. Their itinerary (obviously) included a visit to the Colosseum. In the video, the couple can be seen exchanging kisses, digging into some gelato and smiling with all their hearts. Nick Jonas simply wrote "Rome" in his caption. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, on her Instagram stories, shared a sun-kissed picture of herself and she captioned it: "Roman sunset."

This is what Nick Jonas posted:

This is what Priyanka Chopra posted:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Before checking into Rome, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in London. She was there for the premiere of her series Citadel, he was there for a Jonas Brothers' concert. Nick Jonas shared these pictures from Citadel premiere and he wrote: "Congrats to my love Priyanka Chopra and the entire cast of Citadel on the world premiere. Streaming April 28th on Amazon Prime."

Priyanka cheered for Nick Jonas at his concert too. Talk about couple goals.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.