'When In Rome', Slay Like Priyanka Chopra And Team Citadel

Image was shared by Priyanka Chopra.(courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has been making all the right noises. After all, her much-awaited web series Citadelis all set to premiere on April 28. The actress, in the Russo Brothers' series, will share the screen space with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. After Mumbai and London, team Citadel was in Rome, Italy, for the premiere. Priyanka, in the middle of her busy schedule, made it a point to share some glimpses on Instagram. The actress was joined by her husband Nick Jonas for the Citadel premiere in Rome. Priyanka looks stunning in a green bodycon dress. She teamed it with a shawl that featured fur detailing. The next frame screams love from miles away. Priyanka and Nick are giving us major couple goals here. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Roman holiday”. Replying to the post, Huma Qureshi dropped a fire emoji. Ira Khan said, “These are gorgeous.” Rashami Desai dropped some red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Priyanka Chopra has also shared a video from the Italian premiere of Citadel on Instagram. The clip opens to Priyanka, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci greeting fans at the premiere event. Along with the video, Priyanka wrote, “Not just a stop on our world tour but an important piece in the Citadel story… Italy holds so many of our secrets. Thank you, Rome for all the love… see you soon… Catch @citadelonprime on 28th April!”

Now, look at Priyanka Chopra's”24 Hours in Rome!”

Priyanka Chopra gave major boss lady vibes when she stepped out in an orange number for an event in Rome. Take a look:



Citadel features Priyanka Chopra as elite spy Nadia Sinh opposite Richard Madden's Mason Kane. Priyanka started the global premiere of Citadel from India. Speaking to the reporters, she had said, "I'm very excited to be starting the global campaign for Citadel in India, my home. We will be travelling across the globe after this, but I've got good luck from millions from my country and I will carry it wherever I go, like I always do."

In addition to Citadel, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.