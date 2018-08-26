Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt's 'Amaze Photographer' Ranbir Kapoor Strikes Again. Pic Inside

Ranbir Kapoor recently clicked a photo of Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt continues to enjoy the perks of having photographer colleagues with each new Instagram-worthy clicks, courtesy Ranbir Kapoor. Alia's rumoured boyfriend may be a social media reclusive but Alia is ensuring that Ranbir's presence is very much felt on Instagram with the signature 'RK' watermark on her photos. It appears that the 35-year-old actor has assigned himself as Alia's official photographer for Instagram and we absolutely love it. On Sunday, Alia shared a new photo of hers, the caption of which read: "When the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do!" No points for guessing who gets photo courtesy for the click! Apart from being a rumoured couple, Ranbir and Alia are also co-stars of Brahmastra and already have a huge fan base as a much-awaited onscreen couple. Shared on Sunday morning, Alia's photo collected almost 4 lakh likes in just an hour!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a prolonged shooting schedule in Bulgaria, from where the stars touched down in Mumbai earlier this month. When in Bulgaria, Ranbir continued to be behind the camera for Alia, the results of which were shared on Alia's Instagram. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also commented on a black and white photo of Alia, clicked by Ranbir, and said: "Fab pic of you by RK," for which Alia had already reviewed Ranbir as an "amaze photographer." Neetu Kapoor's equation with Alia appears to be more cordial than what it was said to be with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone - Ranbir's exes.

The first time Alia assigned photo courtesy to 'RK' was almost a week ago, when which the Internet decoded to be Ranbir Kapoor after joining the dots. Neetu Kapoor had liked Alia's photo even then and gave a shout out to Ranbir's photography skills in the comments section.

Meanwhile, the Brahmastra co-stars recently featured in this cute BTS photo together. Brahmastra marks Alia and Ranbir's first film together.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also co-stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia and releases next year. Alia Bhatt is also currently busy with Kalank.