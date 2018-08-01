Neetu Kapoor Loves Alia Bhatt's Pic, Clicked By Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt Instagrammed this photo (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia Bhatt Instagrammed a photo from Bulgaria Pic courtesy for the photo goes to Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir is also filming Brahmastra with Alia in Bulgaria

It's not just all-work and no-play for Alia Bhatt in Bulgaria, where she's currently filming Brahmastra. The 25-year-old actress is also enjoying the perks of having colleagues with good photography skills. Yeah, yeah, we are talking about Ranbir Kapoor (guess it's safe to say that the 'RK' in Alia Bhatt's photo courtesies is her rumoured boyfriend). Alia just Instagrammed one more entry to her Bulgaria diaries and borrowed a saying from Scottish-American mountaineer John Muir for the caption. As she attributed credit to RK aka Ranbir for the photo, Alia also added a review of sorts and said: "And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul (amaze photographer - RK)."

And no points for guessing who "loved" Alia Bhatt's photo - Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir have been reported to be dating for a while now and Neetu Kapoor's equation with Alia appears to be more cordial than what it was said to be with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone - Ranbir's exes.

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

The first time Alia assigned photo courtesy to 'RK' was almost a week ago, when which the Internet decoded to be Ranbir Kapoor after joining the dots. Alia and Ranbir are currently in Bulgaria for Brahmastra, which will mark their first film together. Neetu Kapoor had liked Alia's photo even then and gave a shout out to Ranbir's photography skills in the comments section.

Advertisement

Alia and Ranbir made a couple entry to Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in May and were spotted attending film screenings together. Ranbir was also spotted chilling with Alia and her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt at the actress Mumbai residence recently but she has never addressed speculation about their reported romance. Such is not the case with Ranbir, who appeared to confirm they are dating in an interview to GQ when he said: "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar and has an ensemble cast comprising stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The first part of the three-episode trilogy is expected to release next year.