'RK' In Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post Identified As Ranbir Kapoor By The Internet. (Result: Major Frenzy)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor photographed at the screening of Raazi in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post is the cause of major frenzy on the Internet. The 25-year-old actress shared a fabulous picture of herself with a friend, for which she gave image credit to "RK," which the Internet assumed to be 'Ranbir Kapoor.' Alia captioned the photo: "The view and her too... photo credit - RK (sic)." A set of commenters praised "RK's" photography skills - "Now I see why do you get good pictures" - while some comments were focussed on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured relationship - folks are divided over the genuineness of their romance. "They need to hype it because they have a film together which needs to be promoted," alleged one Instagram user, while a section of the Internet swore that Ranbir and Alia are truly in love. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are reportedly dating, are currently in Bulgaria for Brahmastra.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have neither denied nor confirmed if they are dating but Ranbir, speaking to GQ, described his relationship with Alia as: "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space."

The reports of Alia Bhatt dating Ranbir Kapoor featured in headlines after they arrived together for Sonam Kapoor's reception in May. Alia Bhatt reportedly shares a great rapport with Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The trio often comment on each other's posts on social media.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and it is produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The first part of the trilogy is expected to release in 2019.