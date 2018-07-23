What Lunch On The Brahmastra Set Looks Like, With Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia And Amitabh Bachchan

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and team Brahmastra in Bulgaria (Image courtesy: ranliafc)

Highlights Dimple Kapadia, director Ayan Mukerji are also there Think we also spotted Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Amitabh Bachchan has also shared updates from Bulgaria

Another day and here's another picture from Bulgaria, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are rumoured to be dating. The duo are currently filming Brahmastra in Byulgaria. In the pictures shared by fan clubs on Instagram, Alia and Ranbir can be seen enjoying a meal with co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, director Ayan Mukerji and others. Dimple Kapadia has also joined the team and she is reportedly been cast opposite Nagarjuna, who is missing from the photos. Think we also spotted Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan with team Brahmastra. Karan is debuting in Bollywood soon. In another picture, we spotted Big B, Alia, Ranbir and the team discussing something.

Take a look at the pictures here.

A post shared by ranlia (@ranliafc) on Jul 21, 2018 at 11:31pm PDT

Amitabh Bachchan has also shared updates from Bulgaria. He just completed shooting a schedule of Brahmastra and drove back. "Work, is, this rather large crucible of smiling faces, diligence, and a compliment driven crew, that never hesitates to tell you how wonderful you look, especially in the boots of their choice. Brahmastra; the power of the weaponry, rests undiluted, not moderated or weakened by them, that revel under the aegis or what in commonality is referred to as... the Production," he wrote on his blog.

T 2875 - 3:30 in the morning .. just wrapped the days or nights shoot for 'BRAHmastra' .. driving back .. the forests of Bulgaria, the silence of the pines and Niladri on BMway BlueTooth ! sublime ..

Tomorrow .. the same ..

Out on Jordan .. in on Jordan pic.twitter.com/PyU1Y9EmBx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2018

Over the weekend, Big B and Ranbir visited New York:

T 2874 - Out on a walk on the streets of NYC with THE Ranbir Kapoor .. selfies and all .. pic.twitter.com/BeJ27I9mZ2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2018

Brahmastra is Alia and Ranbir's first film together. Rumours that Alia and Ranbir are dating featured in headlines after the duo attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception together. In Mumbai, both of them have been pictured with each other's families too.

Brahmastra is a trilogy, also featuring Mouni Roy. The first part of the film will release next year in August.