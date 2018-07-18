After Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia To Join Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra: Reports

Dimple Kapadia at an event in Mumbai

Highlights Dimple Kapadia is expected to join the team soon Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy also star in pivotal roles Brahmastra is a trilogy

Nagarjuna was welcomed on board Brahmastra by the team a week ago and now, Mumbai Mirror reports that veteran actress Dimple Kapadia will also join the film. Nagarjuna has already joined Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the principal cast of the film in Bulgaria, where the filming is in progress. "Dimple Kapadia will be seen opposite Nagarjuna in the film. It is to Karan Johar's credit that he could get the nod from her," a source told Mumbai Mirror. Dimple Kapadia is expected to join the team on location soon. 2012's Welcome Back was her last Hindi film. Karan Johar is the producer of Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.



Nagarjuna was given a blockbuster welcome by Karan and team Brahmastra. He also shared pictures from the location. "We are honoured and exceptionally excited to have the one and only Nagarjuna doing an extremely "special" role in our film Brahmastra. Thank you, sir for your love and your beautiful energy," KJo tweeted.



We are honoured and exceptionally excited to have the one and only @iamnagarjuna doing an extremely "special" role in our film #BRAHMASTRA !! Directed by Ayan Mukerji @SrBachchan@aliaa08#RanbirKapoor ...thank you sir for your love and your beautiful energy! pic.twitter.com/fVD5sRVQvc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 16, 2018



In an interview to news agency IANS, Nagarjuna had explained why he chose to do the film. "Brahmastra was impressive from the moment it came to me. I said 'yes' immediately and now, here I am on my way to shoot for it. I am looking forward to it."



Brahmastra reunites Nagarjuna with Amitabh Bachchan. The duo have previously co-starred in 1992's Khuda Gawah.





