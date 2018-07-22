Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan And Ranbir Kapoor Bond Over 'Selfies And All' In New York

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in New York (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

Highlights "Out on walk on the streets of NYC with The Ranbir Kapoor," wrote Big B Big B and Ranbir Kapoor are co-stars in Brahmastra Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, who are co-stars of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, seem to be bonding over well. The duo took some time off their busy Brahmastra schedule and spent the day on the streets of New York City. Amitabh Bachchan also shared glimpses of the outing with his co-star on his official Twitter handle and captioned: "Out on a walk on the streets of New York City with The Ranbir Kapoor. Selfies and all." In photos, the actors can be seen walking side-by-side on the streets of NYC. One of the photos shared by Amitabh Bachchan also showed Ranbir Kapoor indulging in a selfie moment with him. But Alia Bhatt, who is also part of Brahmastra and is shooting with the cast in Bulgaria, was nowhere to be seen in the photos.

T 2874 - Out on a walk on the streets of NYC with THE Ranbir Kapoor .. selfies and all .. pic.twitter.com/BeJ27I9mZ2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor, who is working with the 75-year-old actor for the first time, said that he always manages to inspire him. "Amit ji gives so much love and respect as an actor, it is amazing. It is something I aspire to be. Amit ji has been working for 49 years, he is probably the biggest superstar ever born in the world. But till today, the humility, hard work, passion he shows, it is quite amazing and inspiring for me as a young actor."

Amitabh Bachchan was all praises for the Barfi! actor. In a blog post, Big B had earlier addressed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir as "impeccable artistes." Big B wrote: "The ease with which they work and rehearse and comply to the words and needs of the director is a learning for me. I love both and I love the work that they keep putting out year after year."

Amitabh Bachchan and the cast of Brahmastra continually share updates from the sets of the film. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a photo of himself on Twitter and wrote: "Out in the sun after decades! Does not happen in the sunniest of places. But happens here ..Bulgaria."

T 2873 - Out in the sun after decades ! Does not happen in the sunniest of places .. but happens here ..Bulgaria .. pic.twitter.com/75GN2MAvss — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2018

Nagarjuna, who is making his Bollywood comeback after 15 years with Brahmastra, was welcomed by the film's producer Karan Johar.

We are honoured and exceptionally excited to have the one and only @iamnagarjuna doing an extremely "special" role in our film #BRAHMASTRA !! Directed by Ayan Mukerji @SrBachchan@aliaa08#RanbirKapoor ...thank you sir for your love and your beautiful energy! pic.twitter.com/fVD5sRVQvc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 16, 2018

Meanwhile, a Mumbai Mirror report also stated that Dimple Kapadia will also join the Brahmastra cast. "Dimple Kapadia will be seen opposite Nagarjuna in the film. It is to Karan Johar's credit that he could get the nod from her," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy is a "supernatural romantic fairy". The first part of the trilogy is expected to hit the screens in August next year.