Ranbir Kapoor Says Brahmastra Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan Is The Biggest 'Superstar In The World'

Ranbir Kapoor believes that his Brahmastra co-star Amitabh Bachchan is the "biggest superstar in the world," reports news agency PTI. During a recent interview, Ranbir talked about his experience of sharing screen space with Mr Bachchan and revealed that the 76-year-old actor always manages to inspire him. "Amit ji gives so much of love and respect as an actor, it is amazing. It is something I aspire to be. Amit ji has been working for 49 years, he is probably the biggest superstar ever born in the world. But till today, the humility, hard work, passion he shows, it is quite amazing and inspiring for me as a young actor."



Well, Ranbir, the feeling is mutual. Amitabh Bachchan was all praises for the Barfi! actor. In a blog post, Big B shared earlier this month, the actor addressed Alia Bhatt (also on team Brahmastra) and Ranbir as "impeccable artistes." Big B wrote: "The ease with which they work and rehearse and comply to the words and needs of the director is a learning for me. I love both and I love the work that they keep putting out year after year."



Last week, Ranbir spilled the beans on the film's plot and denied all rumours about Brahmastra being a superhero drama and told mid-day: "It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart.



Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy that also features television actress Mouni Roy. The first part of the film is scheduled to release in August next year.



