Alia Bhatt Is Filling Up The Pages Of Her Bulgaria Diaries On Instagram

Alia Bhatt is currently in Bulgaria for her film Brahmastrabut the trip is not like an all-work-and-no-play affair for her! When in Bulgaria, Alia has been joined by her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and other pals, which means, it's time for fun! On Friday, the 25-year-old actress Instagrammed photos with her girlfriends, which will indeed make you miss yours if you are living cities apart. Colour coordinated in white, Alia and her friends were spotted having a lot of masti on the streets of Bulgaria, for proof, just read on. "A little lurk, a little smirk," Alia captioned one of the photos and it's so cool.

Now, Alia has also been joined by her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Bulgaria, who co-stars with her in Brahmastra. Earlier this week, both Ranbir Kapoor trended a great deal - not for his photos from Bulgaria, but wait for it - his photography skills. Alia Instagrammed a photo with the caption: "The view and her too... photo credit - RK," the "RK" in which was identified as Ranbir Kapoor by the Internet.

Neither Ranbir nor Alia have addressed speculation about their reported romance but speaking to GQ, this is how Ranbir described his relation with Alia: "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar and has an ensemble cast comprising stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The first part of the three-episode trilogy is expected to release next year.