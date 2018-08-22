Koffee With Karan 6: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter? Don't Believe Conjecture, Warns Karan Johar

Fans can't wait to see stars sipping Koffee With Karan Johar

Highlights "The team and I are yet to decide the pairings," said Karan "Please do wait for official information," he added Alia and Ranbir are already speculated to be on the list

First Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and then Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to occupy the Koffee couch this season. While you may be rejoicing, Karan Johar popped the bubble as he tweeted to say that none of the speculation about Koffee With Karan 6's debut episode and the guest list are true. "Clarification Alert! All 'conjecture' surrounding the opening episode of Koffee With Karan is untrue!," he tweeted, adding that the show host is yet to formulate the guest list of the show. "The team and I are yet to decide the pairings of the show!!! Please do wait for official information before speculation! Love and Koffee to all of you," KJo added in his tweet.

CLARIFICATION ALERT!!!! All "conjecture" surrounding the opening episode of #KoffeeWithKaran is UNTRUE! The team and I are yet to decide the pairings of the show!!! Please do wait for official information before speculation! Love and Koffee to all of you!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 22, 2018

Karan Johar's tweet arrives in the wake of reports stating that rumoured couple Alia and Ranbir have agreed to be on the show together but on one condition. According to DNA, the Brahmastra co-stars want the episode to be film-centric rather than focussing on their rumoured romance. "Karan has already spoken to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and convinced them to come together on his show. He is extremely close to both of them and they couldn't decline his request. Karan wants to get the much-talked-about duo to spill the beans on their affair," a source told DNA.

Earlier this month it was reported that Karan Johar had roped in the just introduced Bollywood jodi of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to make an appearance on the show. "Dhadak has worked well and the two newcomers are popular with youngsters. Like his Student Of The Year trio, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, these two newbies will also be facing the questions of their mentor. They just might spill some beans and reveal secrets that only Karan is privy to," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Earlier this year, the Internet suddenly started speculating that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are to appear on Karan's show but the actress' spokesperson released a statement denying such reports: "There is absolutely no truth to the rumours doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be on the next season of Koffee With Karan. Request you to please refrain from any such conjecture," reported Bollywood Hungama. Meanwhile, this season of Koffee With Karan will also reportedly mark Sunny Leone's debut on the show.

Koffee With Karan 6 is expected to go on floors in September and will be aired by the end of 2018.