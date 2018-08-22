Koffee With Karan 6: Expect Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor But On This Disappointing Condition

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are co-stars of Brahmastra (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan is back, folks and in the sixth season, we can expect rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to make an appearance together. DNA reports that Alia and Ranbir have agreed to come on the show, but they have put forward one condition. "Karan has already spoken to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and convinced them to come together on his show. He is extremely close to both of them and they couldn't decline his request. Karan wants to get the much-talked-about duo to spill the beans on their affair," a source told DNA.

Alia and Ranbir, who are making Brahmastra together, have apparently requested Karan Johar to keep the chat only about their film and nothing apart from that. "Ranbir has requested Karan to make it a Brahmastra-special episode where both he and Alia will mostly talk about the film and their onscreen pairing rather than discuss their love life. He doesn't want that to grab any more headlines," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Rumours that Alia Bhatt, 25, and Ranbir Kapoor, 35, are dating featured in headlines after the duo attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception together. After that, they have made several appearances with each other. However, the rumoured couple haven't acknowledged a romance yet.

Meanwhile, we have collated a list of some of the other celebrity couples whom we also want to see on the Koffee couch. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are there on our list.

Koffee With Karan 6 arrives in October.