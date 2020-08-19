Bipasha Basu Found A Fun Way To Work Out At Home. Here's How

Bipasha Basu in a still from the video. (courtesy bipashabasu)

Workout sessions can be a little exhausting but not when you are Bipasha Basu. On Wednesday, the actress shared a few snippets from her workout session at home and TBH, we are quite inspired. Bipasha can be seen dancing her way to fitness as she effortlessly does some squats and aerobics in the videos shared on her Instagram stories. In the videos, the Raaz actress can be seen perfectly dressed in athleisure. For her fitness session at home, Bipasha wore a black tank top and printed track pants. She made a reference to Jennifer Lopez's popular track Dance and wrote: "I wanna dance and love and dance again," adding the hashtag #selflove. In another Instagram story, Bipasha wrote: "Why are sissy squats not so sissy?"

Bipasha has actively been sharing videos from her fitness routines on Instagram. On Tuesday, she posted a video of herself doing yoga, which was later shared by several fans clubs. Take a look:

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover have been promoting their recently-released web-series Dangerous from their home. Both Bipasha and Karan frequently post pictures from the promotional diaries.

In terms of films, Bipasha Basu was last seen in the 2015 movie Alone, after which she was a presenter on the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. The actress is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others.