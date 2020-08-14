Bipasha Basu Says Kissing On Screen Is 'Scary' But Having Karan Singh Grover As Co-Star Helps

Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover. (Image courtesy: bipashabasu)

Actress Bipasha Basu, whose web-series Dangerous premieres on MX Player today, told Mumbai Mirror that kissing onscreen is easier when her husband Karan Singh Grover is her co-star and she added that after this web-series they won't be working together for "some time" because it is "unhealthy." Bipasha and Karan, who met while filming 2015 film Alone, explained how having a spouse for a co-star "works." Bipasha Basu said: "I need my space when I'm working and Karan understands that. Having a spouse for a co-star works because you understand their moods. Also, kissing scenes are easier... I don't mind lovemaking scenes because you cheat on camera but a lip lock is scary."

"Karan and I won't be working together for some time now, except for ads. It's unhealthy," she added. Dangerous is Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover's first project together after they got married not counting their advertisements.

After Alone, Bipasha Basu took a break of sorts while Karan Singh Grover went on to star in movies such as Hate Story 3 and 3 Dev. He briefly played the role of Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Talking about her absence from the big screen, Bipasha Basu said, "Last year, during the Diwali parties, my producers and directors lectured me and even Mr Bachchan (actor Amitabh Bachchan) wondered where I'd been, and why I wasn't acting, looking pointedly at Karan, who explained he wasn't my boss. I promised him I'd be back soon and last month started reading scripts."

Dangerous is written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel.