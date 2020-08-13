Bipasha Basu Shares A Dreamy Throwback Pic With Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Highlights The couple await the release on Dangerous

"You and I. Behind the scenes of Dangerous," wrote Bipasha Basu

The couple got married in 2016

Bipasha Basu, who awaits the release of her next project Dangerous, shared a set of adorable throwback pictures of herself along with her husband Karan Singh Grover, who also stars in the web-series. In the pictures, Bipasha and Karan can be seen twinning in white outfits. Dressed in a white outfit with black polka dots, Bipasha can be seen happily smiling for the picture, with Karan Singh Grover by her side. She captioned the post: "You and I. Behind the scenes of Dangerous." Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions.

Check out Bipasha's post here:

Meanwhile, the couple have actively been promoting their upcoming web-series from their home. Both Bipasha and Karan frequently post pictures from the promotional diaries on their respective Instagram accounts. Here are the posts:

In terms of work, Bipasha Basu was last seen in the 2015 movie Alone, after which she was a presenter on the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. The actress is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others.

Karan Singh Grover has been a part of many TV shows including Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and Dil Dosti Dance, to name a few. He starred as Mr Bajaj on Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 for some time. After he quit the show, Karan Patel stepped into his shoes.